TORONTO
Toronto

    • Five injured after car crashes into North York townhouse

    Emergency crews are on scene after a vehicle crashed into a townhouse complex in North York on Jan. 5, 2024. Emergency crews are on scene after a vehicle crashed into a townhouse complex in North York on Jan. 5, 2024.

    Five people are in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a North York townhouse just after midnight Friday as crews work to contain a natural gas leak in the area.

    Emergency crews were called to a complex just south of Sheppard Avenue at Highway 404 after a vehicle drove into the three-storey building.

    Toronto paramedics tell CP24 they transported five patients to hospital, one with moderate injuries and four with minor injuries.

    Toronto Fire Services say the vehicle struck a gas main which caused a natural gas leak. At this time, the complex has been evacuated and the gas has been shut off to the units involved.

    The three individuals inside the car at the time of the collision had exited the vehicle by the time emergency crews arrived, Toronto Fire said.

    It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to drive into the home at this point.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News