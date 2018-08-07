

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police say they have charged five people after officers executed two search warrants on an illegal cannabis dispensary and a drug processing plant.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, officers executed the first search warrant on an illegal cannabis dispensary on Main Street East in Hamilton Friday.

During the search, police also located a processing plant for drugs in the adjacent unit. A second search warrant resulted in the seizure of various machines used for making marijuana concentrates and drug trafficking.

Hamilton police say they took possession of about $1.5 million worth of processed marijuana, THC-based products and oils from both units.

A 22-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman, and a 46-year-old man from Hamilton, as well as a 30-year-old man from Niagara Falls, were taken into custody by police. They face various drug-trafficking charges, including possession for the purposes of trafficking of marijuana, cannabis resin, and THC.

All five suspects were released on a promise to appear for future court dates.