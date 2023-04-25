Five Brampton stunt drivers hit with hefty penalties

Five Brampton drivers have been hit with steep penalties after being caught stunt driving on Monday night.

Peel police said on Twitter that the drivers were all under the age of 30, ranging in age from 19 to 26. The most significant infraction occurred near the intersection of McVean Drive and Queen Street East, where the driver was clocked at 148 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometres per hour zone.

Each driver has had their car impounded for 14 days and their driver’s license suspended for 30 days.

Here’s the list of last night’s occurrences:

A 26-year-old was driving at 122 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near the intersection of Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway.

A 19-year-old was driving at 129 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near the intersection of Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway.

A 20-year-old was driving at 148 km/h in an 80 km/h zone near the intersection of Queen Street East and McVean Drive.

A 21-year-old was driving at 131 km/h in an 80 km/h zone near the intersection of Queen Street East and McVean Drive.

Another 21-year-old was driving at 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone near the intersection of Finch Avenue West and Steeles Avenue East.

Last year, over 500 stunt driving charges were laid in the Peel Region alone over a period of five months.