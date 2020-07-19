TORONTO -- Five people have been arrested in connection with a robbery and car jacking in Brampton, Ont., early Friday.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. following a meeting to facilitate the sale of high-end sneakers.

Authorities say a Mercedes SUV containing the merchandise was stolen after two men arrived at the scene and pointed guns at the heads of both groups involved in the transaction.

Police later found the vehicle in London, Ont., alongside some of the stolen property and an imitation firearm.

Four men and one woman from London have been charged with a handful of crimes including robbery, imitation firearm-use while committing an offence, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The men are scheduled for bail hearings while the woman must appear in court in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2020.