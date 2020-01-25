TORONTO -- The first “presumptive positive” Canadian case of the coronavirus, which has led to the death of at least 41 people in China, has been confirmed in Toronto, Ontario health authorities say.

Ontario’s Chief Medical of Health made the announcement alongside Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health and Ontario’s Minister of Health on Saturday evening.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.



The patient is in stable condition and has been admitted to an isolation room. More info: https://t.co/BDLgqfjAzw — Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (@Sunnybrook) January 25, 2020

The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China in late December. More than 1,200 people have been diagnosed with the illness.

The United States confirmed its second case on Friday, saying that a woman in her 60s returned to Chicago from China on Jan. 13 showing no signs of illness. A few days later she started to report feeling sick.

Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases on Saturday and there are also confirmed cases in both Japan and in France.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

With files from the Canadian Press