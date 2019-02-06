

Firefighters are working to control a three-alarm blaze at a building in Toronto’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

Crews were called to the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street area shortly before 10 a.m. after a fire broke out on the second floor of a commercial building.

A total of 13 trucks and 50 firefighters have been called to the scene.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said crews have transitioned to a “defensive attack” on the blaze and have withdrawn from inside the building.

“It indicates that there is a significant volume of fire that we’re dealing with,” he said.

“The structure, generally speaking, has been deemed to be unsafe by some of the crews operating inside, that’s why we’re operating from the exterior.”

Pegg said the crews that were inside the building reported low visibility due to thick smoke and extremely high heat.

It is still not known where in the building the fire started.

A preliminary search of the building has been completed and no one was located inside.

“The fire is not under control at this point. It is still very much an active fire… I suspect it will be for some time,” he said.

“Our goal and our plan will always be to get ahead of this fire. We will always be planning for the worst, but still working very hard to bring the fire under control.”

Initially, it was reported that one firefighter was taken to hospital for "observation.” However, Pegg later said that the firefighter had been treated by paramedics and determined to be OK.

There are no other injuries.

Spadina Avenue is closed in both directions at St. Andrew’s Street, and Dundas Street is blocked between Spadina Avenue and Kensington Avenue while crews tend to the scene.

The closure is blocking some TTC streetcar routes in the area.

