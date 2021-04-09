TORONTO -- Crews are currently battling a two-alarm fire at a row of townhomes in Etobicoke.

The fire broke out shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a stretch of townhomes on Sixth Street in the area of Islington Avenue and Birmingham Street.

Crews arrived to find visible smoke and flames at the front door.

Firefighters are currently working to get at the root of the fire.

All of the occupants were out of the home when crews arrived and no injuries have been reported.

Toronto police said the fire involved multiple homes, but it was not immediately clear how far the fire has spread.

More to come…