

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters in Brampton remain at the scene of a stubborn fire that has been burning at a scrap metal yard since Thursday evening.

Fire crews were originally called to the yard at 331 Intermodal Drive, in the Highway 407 and Goreway Drive area, at 5:19 p.m. Thursday.

Crews brought ladder trucks, a hazardous materials team and drones to fight the blaze, which has subsided but was still burning on Friday morning.

A section of the neighbourhood was ordered to shelter in place for a brief time Thursday night but the Ministry of Environment later found that emissions from the blaze were within acceptable limits.