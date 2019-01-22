Firefighters battling three-alarm blaze on Danforth and Chester
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 7:54AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 22, 2019 8:49AM EST
Crews are working to control a three-alarm fire that broke out at a building in the city’s east end this morning.
The fire started on the main floor of a commercial/ industrial building near Chester and Danforth avenues at around 6:40 a.m.
Toronto Fire said no injuries have been reported and crews are currently trying to extinguish the blaze.
Aerial operations are currently underway.
Danforth Avenue is closed between Jackman Avenue and Logan Avenue.
Woke up to the smell of smoke in our apartment - we live over the commercial/industrial units on the south side of the Danforth between Chester and Arundel. pic.twitter.com/QC6suBLHqo— reba pyrah (@pyrah) January 22, 2019