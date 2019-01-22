

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Crews are working to control a three-alarm fire that broke out at a building in the city’s east end this morning.

The fire started on the main floor of a commercial/ industrial building near Chester and Danforth avenues at around 6:40 a.m.

Toronto Fire said no injuries have been reported and crews are currently trying to extinguish the blaze.

Aerial operations are currently underway.

Danforth Avenue is closed between Jackman Avenue and Logan Avenue.