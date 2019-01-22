

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Crews are working to control a four-alarm fire that broke out at a diner in the city’s east end this morning.

The fire started at the Detroit Eatery, located near Chester and Danforth avenues, at around 6:40 a.m.

Heavy black smoke was spotted at the scene when fire crews arrived.

The stubborn fire was initially deemed to be a two-alarm fire but was later upgraded to a three-alarm blaze. As of about 9:30 a.m., it had been escalated to a fourth alarm.

Toronto Fire said no injuries have been reported and crews are currently trying to get the flames under control.

Aerial operations are underway.

Danforth Avenue is closed between Jackman Avenue and Logan Avenue.