Firefighters battling four-alarm blaze on Danforth and Chester
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 7:54AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 22, 2019 9:27AM EST
Crews are working to control a four-alarm fire that broke out at a diner in the city’s east end this morning.
The fire started at the Detroit Eatery, located near Chester and Danforth avenues, at around 6:40 a.m.
Heavy black smoke was spotted at the scene when fire crews arrived.
The stubborn fire was initially deemed to be a two-alarm fire but was later upgraded to a three-alarm blaze. As of about 9:30 a.m., it had been escalated to a fourth alarm.
Toronto Fire said no injuries have been reported and crews are currently trying to get the flames under control.
Aerial operations are underway.
Danforth Avenue is closed between Jackman Avenue and Logan Avenue.
Woke up to the smell of smoke in our apartment - we live over the commercial/industrial units on the south side of the Danforth between Chester and Arundel. pic.twitter.com/QC6suBLHqo— reba pyrah (@pyrah) January 22, 2019