

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





No injuries have been reported as firefighters work to contain a three-alarm fire at a restaurant in Parkdale.

Crews were called to a three-storey commercial/ residential building on Queen Street West, near Brock Avenue, early Tuesday morning for a reported fire.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke on the ground floor of the building, which houses the restaurant Chantecler.

Crews managed to knock down the fire found on the first floor but quickly discovered that the flames had travelled up the walls at the back of the structure, prompting Toronto Fire Services to upgrade the fire to a three-alarm blaze.

The fire has now moved up to the third floor of the building and crews are still working to get the situation under control.

All residents of the building have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

A TTC bus has been brought in to provide shelter to residents displaced by the fire.

Queen Street has been closed in the area and the 501 streetcar is currently on diversion.