Firefighter injured while battling blaze in North York

A firefighter has been injured after residential fire in North York on Saturday evening.

Crews were called to a two-storey home in the area of Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street around 5:20 p.m.

According to Toronto Fire, by the time officials arrived at the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flame. Paramedics say that a firefighter sustained minor injuries and was being transported to local hospital for treatment.

No other injuries have been reported.