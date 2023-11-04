TORONTO
Toronto

    • Firefighter injured while battling blaze in North York

    A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    A firefighter has been injured after residential fire in North York on Saturday evening.

    Crews were called to a two-storey home in the area of Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street around 5:20 p.m.

    According to Toronto Fire, by the time officials arrived at the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flame. Paramedics say that a firefighter sustained minor injuries and was being transported to local hospital for treatment.

    No other injuries have been reported.

