

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto firefighter sustained several broken ribs after they fell from the roof of an abandoned row house while fighting a two-alarm fire overnight.

The fire broke out at the row house on Mutual Street near Gerrard and Jarvis streets.

Acting Chief Jim Jessop tells CP24 that the victim fell from the third floor roof of the structure.

They were rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition following the incident, though Jessop said that they are expected to make a full recovery.

The fire was subsequently put out.

Toronto Fire Services investigators are on their way to the scene.