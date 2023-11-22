Firearm, drug charges laid following routine traffic stop in Markham

Officers from York Regional Police laid several drug and firearm-related charges following a routine traffic stop in Markham on Monday.

Police say they pulled over a white Ford Edge on Cochrane Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, due to expired licence plates. Officers allegedly saw open liquor and cannabis in the vehicle. A subsequent search resulted in the seizure of a loaded Glock .40 calibre handgun and an unspecified quantity of drugs.

Takesha Dallas, 29, of Georgetown, and Trey Anthony Sangs, 25, of Whitby, have been arrested. Their charges include possession of a controlled substance for purposes of tracking, transporting a prohibited firearm, and the unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Sangs was already on a firearms prohibition at the time of these alleged offences, police say.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact York Regional Police.