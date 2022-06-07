Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFM

Damaged units are pictured at the Meadowvale Gardens complex at 2869 Battleford Road in Mississauga June 6, 2022, a day after a fire broke out. Damaged units are pictured at the Meadowvale Gardens complex at 2869 Battleford Road in Mississauga June 6, 2022, a day after a fire broke out.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton