

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The Barrie campus of Georgian College is closed for the day after a fire broke out overnight.

Emergency crews initially responded to the blaze at the hospitality, tourism and recreation building at around 4 a.m.

The fire is now under control but at the height of the blaze eight fire trucks and 22 firefighters responded to the scene, according to Barrie Fire.

Barrie Fire said three buildings were affected by “smoke migration” but the fire itself was contained to one office and classroom.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the day to ventilate the buildings and monitor air quality.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and is working to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.