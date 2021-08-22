TORONTO -- Power has been restored to a North York apartment building that was left without electricity for hours Sunday after a fire caused electrical damage Saturday evening.

The outage occurred amid hot and humid conditions. Toronto has been under a heat warning since Thursday, with temperatures reaching highs above 30 C and humidex values up to 40.

Two generators have been brought in to restore electricity to the building on 2900 Jane Street.

Toronto Hydro had to cut off the power after a fire broke out at the building around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Toronto Fire said the blaze in the building’s electrical vault and was quickly knocked down.

No injuries were reported. However, the fire caused extensive electrical damage.

Some residents sheltered in place while others went to the city’s cooling centres.

Toronto Fire said the repair of the electrical system will take ‘some time.’

But with the generators now running, tenants will be able to use their air conditioning in their units, Toronto Fire said.

The sweltering heat is expected to last for a few more days.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto will see a high of 31 C on Monday with a humidex of 38.

It will be mainly sunny on Tuesday with a high of 30 C.