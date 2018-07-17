

Investigators believe a fire sparked inside Toronto's Old City Hall on Monday night was deliberately set.

Firefighters were first alerted to the blaze at around 8 p.m. after the historic building’s sprinkler system went off.

Though the fire was quickly extinguished, investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal and Toronto Fire Services stayed on scene for hours investigating the cause.

Initially, officials would only describe the one-alarm blaze as “suspicious in nature.”

Pegg told CP24 on Tuesday morning that the investigation has since been turned over to Toronto police.

“I can confirm that the fire was intentionally set,” he said.

“The actual scene investigation wrapped up at around 4:30 a.m. We’re finished inside the building. The Office of the Fire Marshal and a provincial fire investigator were deployed here overnight and worked with our investigations team with Toronto Police through the night.”

Pegg said the southeast corner of the building sustained smoke and water damage but was otherwise deemed structurally intact.

The cost of the damage is estimated at about $100,000.

“We are very fortunate that that this building has sprinklers and that the system worked as designed,” he said. “It would have been a much different scenario had that not been the case.”