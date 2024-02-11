Fire in downtown Toronto high rise, one taken to EMS
Crews responded to a fire that happened in a downtown Toronto building Sunday afternoon that sent one to emergency medical services.
According to police, the fire happened in the Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street area at 5:41 p.m. Toronto Fire says that the 12 floor unit was fully involved on arrival, and one person was sheltering on the balcony and has unknown injuries at this time.
The fire has since been extinguished.
Police say to expect delays in the area.
FIRE:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 11, 2024
Sherbourne St & Shuter St
5:41 pm
- reports of black smoke coming from the building
- police o/s
- @Toronto_Fire o/s advising a 2 alarm fire
- unknown injuries
- expect delays in the area#GO319418
^sc
