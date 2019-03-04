Fire engulfs plane inside hangar at Brampton Flying Club
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 12:02PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 4, 2019 12:09PM EST
Crews are working to extinguish a large fire at a hangar at the Brampton Flying Club.
Firefighters confirm that a plane inside a hangar at the club on McLaughlin Road caught fire a short time ago.
Video from the CTV News Chopper shows heavy smoke billowing from the roof of the hangar, which appears to have partly collapsed.
A number of fire trucks and firefighters are on scene.
There was no immediate word on any injuries, if any.
It’s not yet clear how the fire started.