Crews are working to extinguish a large fire at a hangar at the Brampton Flying Club.

Firefighters confirm that a plane inside a hangar at the club on McLaughlin Road caught fire a short time ago.

Video from the CTV News Chopper shows heavy smoke billowing from the roof of the hangar, which appears to have partly collapsed.

A number of fire trucks and firefighters are on scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, if any.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.