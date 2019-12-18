TORONTO -- Emergency crews are responding to an auto-repair shop in Vaughan that police say is completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived on scene after the two-alarm fire broke out at the business located on Daughton Road near Highway 7 and Jane Street on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to CP24, Vaughan Fire Deputy Fire Chief Grant Moffatt said firefighters reported a number of explosions after they entered the building.

Firefighters said they were forced to exit the building as the fire became too intense to fight from the inside and are now battling it from outside.

Officials also said that there were some structural collapses inside the building.

No injuries have been reported, but police said that the auto-repair shop is fully engulfed in flames as of 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. More to come.