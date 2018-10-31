

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





No injuries were reported after a home under construction went up in flames in Etobicoke overnight.

Fire crews responded to 226 Beta Street, in the area of Evans Avenue and Brown’s Line, at around 3:20 a.m.

“We were getting reports from our dispatch that the flames were 40 feet high. Upon my arrival we were closer to 60 feet high,” District Chief Chris Rowland told CP24 at the scene.

Homes around the fire were evacuated, with firefighters helping a 97-year-old woman from her home.

The flames were so intense that the heat could be felt from 100 feet away, Rowland said.

“We just had to fight a real hot, hot fire. The heat was so intense that most of the steel beams are all bent,” he said.

While the building was destroyed, no injuries were reported.

The home, built in the 1950’s had been under renovation for some time and the owners were planning on moving in this winter.