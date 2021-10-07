TORONTO -- Toronto Fire responded to an oil spill near Sugar Beach Thursday afternoon.

Fire boats were dispatched to Lake Ontario near a sugar plant on Queens Quay just after 2 p.m.

Photos sent by a CP24 viewer show sheen in the water.

Toronto Fire deployed booms to contain the leak.

It was initially believed that the oil was coming from a sugar ship. However, following an investigation, Toronto Fire said they found that none of the barges in the area was the source of the spill.

They added that the substance that leaked was “light oil” that could have come from machinery or a crane.

Toronto Fire crews have cleared the scene as they said the oil will dissipate on its own.