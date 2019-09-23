

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Crews are battling two separate fires on industrial lands in Vaughan.

Crews were first called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Highway 27 around 4 p.m. on Monday after heavy black smoke started to billow in the area.

According to Toronto police, there were reports of a carpet on fire in or near a trailer in the area. The trailer soon became fully engulfed in flame, police said.

Toronto Fire said that at least three or four containers caught fire. The blaze breached a fence, officials said, and crossed CN rail tracks.

Trains were holding in the area as crews worked to put the fire out.



Smoke billows from a two-alarm fire near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue Monday September 23, 2019.(CTV News Toronto)

“We can confirm at this moment that there is no toxic materials on board here, no hazardous goods which is good news,” said Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Doug Harper. “The contents were general combustibles.”

At around 5:30 p.m., Harper said that the fire was starting to de-escalate, but crews are ex[pected to be on scene for a few hours.

It will be a “meticulous process” for crews to go through the debris to ensure no hot spots remain, Harper said.

A short time later, a second fire was reported in the area of Finch Avenue and Westmore Drive, near Highway 27.



Emergency crews attend the scene of a second fire at Westmore Drive and Finch Avenue. (Scott Lightfoot/CTV News Toronto)

Photos from the scene show burnt out containers and heavy smoke erupting from the area.

It is not yet clear if the two incidents are connected.

No injuries have been reported in either fire.