Fire crew rescues worker buried in trench at residential construction site in Oakville

A fire crew rescued a construction worker that was buried after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Oakville Monday night.

It happened at a residential property in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Morden Road.

Incredible trench rescue by @MississaugaFES & @oakvillefire. Seamless interoperability with @HaltonMedics207 & @Ornge to stabilize patient. Response was organized and methodical with redundancy built in for the patient’s safety. Ongoing decisions based on the patient’s condition. pic.twitter.com/axbPF1tmxo — Chief Deryn Rizzi (@derynrizzi) November 15, 2022

Halton Regional Police say that the worker is now in stable condition.

Representatives from the Ministry of Labour are on scene, according to police.