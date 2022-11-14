Fire crew rescues worker buried in trench at residential construction site in Oakville
A fire crew rescued a construction worker that was buried after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Oakville Monday night.
It happened at a residential property in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Morden Road.
Halton Regional Police say that the worker is now in stable condition.
Representatives from the Ministry of Labour are on scene, according to police.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Small earthquake reported north of Montreal
A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Brave and beautiful: Teen model with Down syndrome spreads message to believe in yourself
At this year's Fashion Art Toronto event there was a lot of buzz about one young model in particular. Monika Myers became the first with Down syndrome to rock the runway.
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, the former 'The Tonight Show' host told Variety.
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus
The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that's leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
The risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.
What the convoy commission learned from public safety and global affairs witnesses, documents
The Public Order Emergency Commission started hearing from federal officials for the first time on Monday, as it continues the inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here's a roundup of the key moments from Monday's Public Safety Canada and Global Affairs Canada witnesses.
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Nickelback is getting a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The rock hitmakers from Hanna, Alta. have been named as the latest inductees into the illustrious home of Canada's top music talent.
Montreal
-
Small earthquake reported north of Montreal
A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
-
RCMP charges Hydro-Quebec employee with spying for China
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.
-
Two men shot and killed four animals after breaking into Parc Omega, police say
Two men are facing charges after police say they drove into Parc Omega last week and killed four animals with a firearm.
London
-
Student raises awareness for homeless double amputee in south London, Ont.
Near one of London, Ont.’s busiest intersections rests Tom, a 59-year-old a double amputee. It’s Monday morning, and Tom has been lying on the ground, just outside the property of the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital campus for the better part of four days. Tom is saddened most people driving by fail to notice him, but not all pass by.
-
'Don't like it, but I will': Londoners react to province's mask recommendation
It's time to mask back up, according to the Ontario government and London's healthcare leaders. "It is important that all of us try and mask more," said Dr. Alex Summers, Middlesex-London's medical officer of health amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses and overwhelmed hospitals.
-
London police investigate suspicious tow truck fires and shooting
Some London, Ont. tow truck operators want the violence to end as soon as possible after one company had two vehicles catch fire and another company had employees shot at over the weekend. Fadi Abrahim, the owner of Low Price Towing, told CTV News London he couldn’t believe what he saw on Friday morning at his shop along Clarke Road.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region teachers' unions pushing for masking requirement in schools
Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are echoing the province’s “strong” recommendation on masking. But some local teachers' unions say the directive doesn’t go far enough.
-
Regional councillors attempt to take back a controversial decision for lifetime benefits
Less than a week after regional council approved a motion giving lifetime benefits to councillors, some who voted in favour are saying it was a mistake.
-
Are you waiting too long to fire up your furnace?
A sudden drop in temperatures has some people turning their furnaces on for the first time this season but some experts say waiting until now could cost you.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay Trappers hockey team grateful for emergency responders, citizen rescue in bus blaze
The North Bay Trappers are sending their messages of gratitude and appreciation to the first responders along with a handful of citizens who helped transport players to shelter after their team’s bus caught fire Sunday night.
-
The Timmins community reacts to 2022's living wage increase
Every year, Living Wage Ontario calculates what people need to earn to pay for things like shelter, food, transportation and clothing. The living wage for Timmins and other cities like Sudbury and Sault Ste. Mare is now $19.70 an hour.
-
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
Ottawa
-
Caught on camera: Thieves try to steal a Jeep Gladiator in Orleans
One Ottawa man, who nearly had his Jeep stolen, watched the whole process on security camera as thieves tried, but failed, to take it.
-
'I have enjoyed every moment': Jim Watson's final day as mayor of Ottawa
Jim Watson spent Monday as his last official day as the Mayor of Ottawa, a position he has held for 12 years, saying goodbye to colleagues, writing emails and clearing out his office.
-
One mother's story of long wait times in the ER
With a sick baby in her arm, Chelsey Gerrard headed to CHEO’s emergency room by ambulance. Her seven-month-old son, Finn, was having a severe allergic reaction. She waited nearly 13 hours.
Windsor
-
Windsor Regional Hospital paediatric admissions above normal capacity
Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) officials say they, like other hospitals across the province, are seeing a surge in paediatric admissions.
-
With temperatures set to dip below freezing, Windsor apartment building still without heat
With the temperatures dipping colder and colder, hundreds of people living inside the apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Avenue are still without heat.
-
Residents of South Walkerville rally to catch the culprit setting fires at Memorial Park
Residents of South Walkerville are growing increasingly concerned following recent fires at Optimist Memorial Park.
Barrie
-
'It's a crisis,' Homeless encampments pop up across Barrie with many out in the cold
Temperatures in Simcoe County have plummeted in recent days leading local homeless advocates to sound the alarm.
-
CTV Barrie officially kicks off 2022 Toy Mountain campaign
With a little more than a month to go until Santa comes to town, he has help already in Simcoe County as the CTV Barrie Toy Mountain campaign has kicked off.
-
Barrie waterfront trail closed as crews remove sediment buildup
A significant sediment buildup in the Barrie Marina caused the City to begin dredging this week, forcing the closure of a stretch of the waterfront trail and boardwalk.
Atlantic
-
Christmas controversy: Parade organizers, CBRM mayor receive threats after route change
After three years, the Sydney Santa Claus Parade is back, but its return is not putting some people into the Christmas spirit.
-
N.B. sees first significant snowfall in the Maritimes, more to come Wednesday
New Brunswick has seen the first significant snowfall of the season in the Maritimes. Several centimetres of snow fell on parts of northern New Brunswick Sunday night into Monday morning, with reports of 16 centimetres of snow in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona
A storm has toppled a sandstone arch in Prince Edward Island that had been weakened during Fiona, the second celebrated landmark lost in the province in the last two months.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murder, robbery in 2 shootings within 24 hours
A young Calgary man is facing charges in connection to two separate shootings over the weekend that left one man critically injured and another dead.
-
'Albertans need to decide': Rural leaders want idea of provincial police force on the ballot
While Premier Danielle Smith has made a directive to her public safety minister to move ahead with an Alberta police service, rural politicians want to see Albertans vote on the idea.
-
Alberta appoints new interim chief medical officer of health
The provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm really happy': Ukrainian immigrants find solace in Winnipeg after fleeing war
Three Ukrainian immigrants escaping conflict in their country are calling Winnipeg home, with the road to becoming part of the community fast-tracked by people's generosity.
-
Kevin Klein nominated for Kirkfield Park by-election by Manitoba PCs
Former Winnipeg city councillor Kevin Klein is officially the Progressive Conservative candidate for the Kirkfield Park by-election.
-
City committee approves front driveway for new home despite safety concerns by planners
A city committee says a home builder can put a front driveway on a new house in St. Vital, despite safety concerns from city planners.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for orphaned toddler says province to blame for deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide
A Vancouver lawyer representing a little girl who was orphaned by the deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide last November said if the province had closed the road during the unprecedented atmospheric river, no one would have died.
-
Is this your puppy? Police recover dog from stolen Dodge pickup in Kamloops
Kamloops RCMP are trying to reunite a lone puppy with his rightful owner after finding the animal abandoned in a stolen Dodge pickup truck Monday morning.
-
Vancouver's new city council expected to fast-track measures to 'uplift' Chinatown
Vancouver’s new mayor and council hold their first meeting this week and one of the items on the agenda involves helping the embattled Chinatown neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Alberta appoints new interim chief medical officer of health
The provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
-
No Danielle dollars coming, but here's what cost of living supports to expect
While Alberta will not send affordability cheques to help with the rising cost of living, Premier Danielle Smith pledged targeted support is coming.
-
River Valley users can park in this west Edmonton neighbourhood again after restrictions lifted
Parking at a popular river valley access point in west Edmonton will not be limited to only residents, as some in the community asked for last year.