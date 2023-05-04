Fire breaks out in classroom at east Toronto school

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

