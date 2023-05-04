Fire breaks out in classroom at east Toronto school

No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a classroom at an elementary school in Toronto’s east end late Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School at 80 Bowmore Rd., which is just south of Gerrard Street East between Woodbine and Coxwell avenues.

The school was evacuated.

Bowmore Road Junior & Senior Public School has been evacuated due to a fire in a classroom. All students and staff are safe and no injuries have been reported. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) May 4, 2023

In a tweet, Toronto Fire Services said that crews arrived to smoke showing and flames visible in a second-floor classroom.

They said that the fire has been knocked down and there are no reported injuries.

Toronto police, in a tweet, said that students will no be returning to class today at Bowmore and instead will be "directed to nearby schools."