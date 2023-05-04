Fire breaks out in classroom at east Toronto school
No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a classroom at an elementary school in Toronto’s east end late Thursday morning.
The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School at 80 Bowmore Rd., which is just south of Gerrard Street East between Woodbine and Coxwell avenues.
The school was evacuated.
In a tweet, Toronto Fire Services said that crews arrived to smoke showing and flames visible in a second-floor classroom.
They said that the fire has been knocked down and there are no reported injuries.
Toronto police, in a tweet, said that students will no be returning to class today at Bowmore and instead will be "directed to nearby schools."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over alleged threats to MP Michael Chong
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
Why some residents of a picturesque Welsh town won't be celebrating coronation day
A pretty town in Wales that staged a lavish ceremony for then Prince Charles on Canada Day in 1969 is now preparing to all but ignore the King's coronation. Read correspondent Genevieve Beauchemin's story explaining why on CTVNews.ca.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. feds fine McDonald's franchisees with workers as young as 10
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found.
'I can't afford $1,800 a month': London, Ont. woman evicted on her 83rd birthday
Christel Barrett did not expect to be crying on her 83rd birthday. The London octogenarian and her daughter Deborah Barrett were two of 20 tenants of 1270 and 1280 Webster St. who received eviction notices by their landlord.
BMW warns U.S. customers not to drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash.
Montreal
-
Black man handcuffed while trying enter his own car sues Montreal police for $125K
A Montreal resident who was captured in a viral video last fall showing him in handcuffs while trying to enter his own vehicle is suing the police for $125,000.
-
This Montreal restaurant is paying staff an $80,000 salary
Like many industries, the restaurant sector is rethinking how it's doing things and one Montreal eatery is offering attractive salaries
-
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
London
-
Car strikes house in north London
One person was hurt and an arrest has been made after a car struck a house Thursday morning. Police say the driver and passenger fled from the car on foot and were found not far away by officers.
-
Homeowner assaulted, axe and handheld torch stolen
An investigation in Huron County is ongoing after an attempted home invasion where a torch and axe were stolen, according to police. Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a home owner in Dinsley Terrace in Clinton found a man in his garage.
-
'I can't afford $1,800 a month': London, Ont. woman evicted on her 83rd birthday
Christel Barrett did not expect to be crying on her 83rd birthday. The London octogenarian and her daughter Deborah Barrett were two of 20 tenants of 1270 and 1280 Webster St. who received eviction notices by their landlord.
Kitchener
-
Collision involving horse and buggy sends five to hospital
Five people have been transported to hospital and two horses have been euthanized after a horse and buggy and van collided in Mapleton Township on Thursday morning.
-
Province contributing $4-million for vaccine manufacturing expansion in Cambridge, Ont.
The Ontario government is spending $4-million to support a partnership that will see vaccine manufacturing expanded in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Highway 403 reopens in Brantford after police investigation
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has reopened a portion of Highway 403 eastbound and westbound in Brantford following a police investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
-
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
-
Driver charged in North Bay when rock crusher falls from truck onto pickup
A 37-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a transport and onto a pickup truck in North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
A teen driver was hospitalized after the stolen car she was driving slammed into a west Ottawa home.
-
Police officer forbidden from wearing uniform during Ottawa school visit
An Ottawa school board policy that forbids visiting police officers from wearing their uniforms is causing a political firestorm, with Premier Doug Ford calling for it to be reversed.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
Windsor
-
NPT pilot program aims to help people struggling with substance use disorder
A new pilot program is launching in Windsor to help individuals struggling with substance use disorder and related challenges.
-
Driver charged after serious crash on Highway 3
A 30-year-old Leamington man has been charged after a serious crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.
-
Sisters charged after steak knife used as a weapon: Police
Two Chatham youths have been arrested after a steak knife was used as a weapon, according to police.
Barrie
-
Police 'exhausting every resource available' in search for missing Orangeville man
Police are "exhausting every resource available" to locate a man reported missing in Orangeville.
-
Thousands expected to attend visitation for Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia
Fans are invited to attend St. Paul's United Church in Orillia on Sunday to pass by the casket and give a final farewell to legendary musician and hometown boy Gordon Lightfoot.
-
Quebec men charged in scams targeting seniors in Simcoe County, Muskoka
Provincial police are urging the public to be cautious as scammers ramp up across Simcoe County and Muskoka, preying on unsuspecting seniors.
Atlantic
-
'It's ruining the community': N.B. residents want to 'Stop the Stink' at shell processing plant
Residents in the town of Beaurivage, N.B., want to 'Stop the Stink' in their community. Miniature stop signs with the slogan can be seen at several homes around a crustacean drying plant about 45 minutes north of Moncton.
-
N.S. mass shooting: Province launches community support website
A new website for people living in areas affected by the Nova Scotia mass shooting was launched at noon Thursday.
-
Federal minister defends enforcement since elver fishery closure in the Maritimes
The office of federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says enforcement efforts are continuing in the Maritimes' baby eel fishery since the season was closed last month amid allegations of poaching and violence.
Calgary
-
Alberta UCP faces questions on how it did the math in attack on NDP electricity plan
Alberta's United Conservative Party is facing questions over how it did the math behind its accusation that the NDP's net-zero electricity grid proposal would cost taxpayers $87 billion.
-
Prescribed burn near Banff out of control: Parks Canada
A prescribed burn by Parks Canada near the town of Banff soon got out of control, creating some tense moments Wednesday night.
-
Family concerned for wellbeing of missing Calgary man
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man missing from the community of Cedarbrae.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged
An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
-
'We can't afford it': High gas prices keeping RV owners parked
High gas prices throughout the province is keeping RV owners parked, forcing them to put the brakes on their vacation plans.
Vancouver
-
B.C. flooding, mudslides prompt evacuation orders, highway closures in the Interior
The first spell of summer-like weather in British Columbia has sped up snowmelt in the mountains, causing flooding and mudslides that have prompted evacuation orders and highway closures in several areas of the province's southern Interior.
-
B.C. resort celebrates reemergence of 2 Grizzly bears from hibernation
For the 22nd year in a row, two Grizzly bears living at a popular B.C. resort have reemerged from hibernation.
-
1 man 'seriously injured' after arrest in Vancouver, IIO investigating
One man was seriously injured after being arrested by Vancouver police Sunday, prompting an investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog.
Edmonton
-
Wildfires force more evacuations, alerts across central and northern Alberta
Alberta's busy wildfire week continued Wednesday evening when some rural residents near the towns of Ponoka and Drayton Valley were forced out of their homes.
-
Alberta UCP faces questions on how it did the math in attack on NDP electricity plan
Alberta's United Conservative Party is facing questions over how it did the math behind its accusation that the NDP's net-zero electricity grid proposal would cost taxpayers $87 billion.
-
Former NHLer, Oilers star Petr Klima dies at 58
Former Czech forward and NHL star Petr Klima has died at the age of 58, the Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday.