TORONTO -- A person has serious injuries after a fire broke out at a highrise in Yorkville early Wednesday morning, Toronto paramedics say.

At around 5:45 a.m., Toronto police and fire crews responded to reports of a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building on Avenue Road, near Yorkville Avenue.

Police say the fire started in a bedroom.

Paramedics say a person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire has since been put out.

Avenue Road is closed north of Bloor Street as fire crews investigate.