TORONTO -- A large fire broke out near several tents underneath the Gardiner Expressway near Bay Street Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said responded to the fire below the westbound ramp from Lakeshore Boulevard near Bay Street to the Gardiner Expressway at around 2 p.m.

Police said they have received reports of an explosion-like sound heard in the area, which was “possibly” caused by propane tanks near the tents.

Const. Alex Li said the fire came from an area with tents, and it may be an encampment. He said firefighters have since managed to take out the fire.

He added that there are no reports of injuries, and that it was too early to say if the fire was suspicious.

All traffic on Lakeshore Boulevard at Bay Street is stopped in both directions at Bay Street.