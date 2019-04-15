Fire breaks out at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 1:53PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 15, 2019 1:54PM EDT
PARIS -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.
Flames and black smoke were seen shooting from the base of the medieval church's spire on Monday.
The peak of the church is undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.
French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.