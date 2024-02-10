Fire at pizza restaurant in Toronto's east end under control, no reported injuries
A fire that engulfed a pizza restaurant early Saturday morning in Toronto's east end is now under control, Toronto Fire says.
Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says that they received a call for a level two fire at 5:44 a.m. on Overlea Blvd. When crews arrived, they said that a building was fully engulfed with “heavy flame [from the fire] coming through the front window.”
At the scene, Watan Pizza & Grill has been cordoned off with the windows mostly destroyed and significant debris surrounding the business.
Crews are conducting a fire watch at this time. Employees were on scene, but there were no injuries reported. However, the restaurant sustained considerable damage as a result of the fire.
Crews arrived to heavy smoke & flame at a 2-alarm commercial/industrial fire on Overlea Blvd. Fire now under control. TFS Fire Investigations have been engaged and crews are conducting a firewatch at this time. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/0536d3xeGP— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) February 10, 2024
