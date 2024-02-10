TORONTO
Toronto

    • Fire at pizza restaurant in Toronto's east end under control, no reported injuries

    A fire destroys the windows at Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea Blvd on Feb. 10, 2024. A fire destroys the windows at Watan Pizza & Grill on Overlea Blvd on Feb. 10, 2024.
    A fire that engulfed a pizza restaurant early Saturday morning in Toronto's east end is now under control, Toronto Fire says.

    Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says that they received a call for a level two fire at 5:44 a.m. on Overlea Blvd. When crews arrived, they said that a building was fully engulfed with “heavy flame [from the fire] coming through the front window.”

    At the scene, Watan Pizza & Grill has been cordoned off with the windows mostly destroyed and significant debris surrounding the business.

    Crews are conducting a fire watch at this time. Employees were on scene, but there were no injuries reported. However, the restaurant sustained considerable damage as a result of the fire.

