TORONTO -- One person is fighting for their life after a fire broke out at a residence in North York on Wednesday evening, paramedics say.

Toronto fire said they received a call about the blaze near Norfinch Drive and Steeles Avenue West at approximately 5 p.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they said they observed smoke coming from inside the front and the side of the house.

Crews were able to force their way through the front door and found one person inside with vital signs absent, according to Toronto police.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that they are on scene of the fire and are performing life-saving measures on the patient.

No information regarding the patient’s age or gender has been released by officials.

Firefighters are still working to put out the fire, police said.

This is developing story. More to come.