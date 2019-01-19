

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A blaze at a home in Toronto’s Mt. Dennis neighbourhood has now reached three alarms, firefighters say, and the freezing cold temperatures are hampering efforts to contain it.

Toronto firefighters said they were called to 45 Lambton Avenue, west of Weston Road, at 5:21 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire.

They arrived to find flames coming from the home’s basement and quickly found only a dog inside, pulling the animal out to safety.

The fire grew from two alarms to three alarms as the flames broke through the house’s roof.

As of 7 p.m. the fire was not under control and a warming and rehab centre was set up at a fire station down the street from the blaze to help firefighters recharge while battling the blaze.

Animal Control was called to care for the rescued dog.

Police closed Lambton Avenue from Weston Road to Guestville Avenue.

A TTC bus was brought in to shelter neighbours evacuated from nearby homes.