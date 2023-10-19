Toronto

    • Fire at downtown Toronto apartment building sends 2 to hospital

    Two patients were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a downtown Toronto apartment building Thursday night.

    Toronto Fire said crews responded to reports of a blaze on the sixth floor of a residential building at Jarvis and Dundas streets at approximately 7:30 p.m.

    According to police, one man was inside the home at the time of the fire. Two patients were assessed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

    Jarvis Street northbound is blocked at Dundas Street East. Toronto Fire has advised drivers in the area to expect delays due to the closures.

