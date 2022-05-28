Final weekend of Ontario election campaign gets underway

It's the final campaign weekend on the campaign trail for Ontario's political party leaders.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is headed north -- starting her day in Sault Ste Marie, Ont., before heading to Thunder Bay, Ont.

Horwath had been set to head north earlier in the campaign but the trip was postponed after she contracted COVID-19.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is campaigning in Toronto this morning before heading to the Peterborough, Ont., area and later to Pickering, Ont.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is not scheduled to make any public announcements.

Ontario's election is set for June 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022.