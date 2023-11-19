TORONTO
Toronto

    • Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate underway

    The Ontario Liberal Party's final leadership debate is set for this afternoon.

    Four candidates remain vying for the job, with two candidates recently forming an alliance in an effort to take down perceived front-runner Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

    Federal Liberal legislators Yasir Naqvi and Nate Erskine-Smith have asked their supporters to rank each other ahead of Crombie.

    Former MP and current provincial Liberal caucus member Ted Hsu is also running, while fellow caucus member Adil Shamji dropped out of the race to support Crombie.

    Party members are set to vote Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, with the ballots counted and the round-by-round results announced on Dec. 2 in downtown Toronto.

    The affordability crisis, increasing housing supply and taking down Premier Doug Ford have dominated the Liberal leadership race.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023

