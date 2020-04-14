TORONTO -- An environmentally focused film featuring "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott, and a look at the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong are among the projects set to debut at Toronto's Hot Docs festival.

The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival has revealed its full lineup for this year's event, which was postponed a month ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the world premieres include "Power Trip," which follows Scott across the United States as the celebrity real-estate expert "advocates for renewable solar energy solutions and exposes the politics protecting fossil fuels."

And in "Hong Kong Moments," cameras capture pro-democracy activists and armed police battling in the city's streets.

Several films in the lineup for the festival, which was originally scheduled to launch April 30, have already been announced and will debut for free through the CBC starting Thursday with "Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art."

Hot Docs says it is looking at ways to bring the entire 2020 festival lineup to Toronto audiences. A total of 226 docs and 12 interdisciplinary projects from 63 countries are on the docket.

Other newly announced world premieres include "There's No Place Like This Place, Anyplace," which examines Toronto's gentrification through immigrant stories affected by the closure of discount store Honest Ed's.

And "Borealis" looks at Canada's boreal forest and people's relationships with it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.