

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A fifth person has been charged by Peel Regional Police in connection with the fatal beating of a 21-year-old man from Brampton.

On March 19, Paviter Singh Bassi was found by police lying in the grass beside his truck near the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead the following day.

Witnesses told police they saw two men assaulting the victim with “some sort of sticks.”

Three suspects were taken into custody in March and a fourth person was arrested earlier this month.

Gurraj Bassi, 21, Karanvir Singh Bassi, 22, Guryodh Singh Khattra, 22, and Harminder Bassi, 24 have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

On June 27, a fifth person was taken into custody.

A suspect, who police identify as 23-year-old Harman Singh from Caledon, has been charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police say there is no familial relationship between the victim or any of the suspects.

Police are still searching for witnesses who may have seen the incident. Anyone with information is being urged to contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205.