TORONTO -- A fifth death has now been reported at a Markham, Ont. facility for vulnerable adults where virtually every resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed the latest death at Participation House during an interview with CP24 on Tuesday morning.

He said that while the situation at the facility has improved since earlier this month when they were down to as few as 10 staff members after some tested positive for COVID-19 and others walked off the job, challenges remain.

“Through the support of Markham Stouffville Hospital and some agencies coming forward they have certainly been able to increase their staffing but they do still face residents there that are dealing with COVID-19,” he said.

Data provided by York Region public health indicates that there are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the facilities 42 residents. There have also been 38 confirmed cases among staff.