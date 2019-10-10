

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Scarborough Thursday morning.

The incident happened near Midland and Lawrence avenues.

According to Toronto paramedics, the woman was rushed to hospital following the incident.

Police said no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. More to come.



Toronto police arrive at the scene of a stabbing on Thursday that left a woman in critical condition. (CTV News Toronto/Peter Muscat)