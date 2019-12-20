Female victim dies following reported domestic incident in Weston
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 8:38PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 8:44PM EST
Emergency crews attend the scene of a domestic incident in York on Dec. 20, 2019.
TORONTO -- A female victim has died following an assault in the city's Weston neighbourhood on Friday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue after recieving a report of a domestic incident.
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim unconscious.She was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police later said she was pronounced dead.
No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the death.