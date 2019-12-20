TORONTO -- A female victim has died following an assault in the city's Weston neighbourhood on Friday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue after recieving a report of a domestic incident.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim unconscious.She was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police later said she was pronounced dead.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the death.