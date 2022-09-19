Female victim dead, man in custody after Mississauga stabbing

A female victim has been pronounced dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Mavis and Brittania roads at around 6 p.m. after receiving reports that a male and female were injured.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while a male suspect is in custody and is being transported to hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

No other details have been released so far.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene and police are expected to provide more details in an update Monday night.