Female victim dead after collision near Port Perry
Durham Regional Police attend the scene of a fatal crash near Port Perry on Nov. 9, 2018. (Colin Williamson)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 4:03PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 9, 2018 5:23PM EST
A female victim has died after what police have described as a “serious, head-on collision” near Port Perry.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Island Road, north of Demara Road.
According to Durham Regional Police, one female was pronounced dead at the scene.
A male victim has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a second male is suffering from minor injuries, police said.
Island Road is now closed between Demara Road and Chandler Drive while police investigate the incident.