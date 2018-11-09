

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A female victim has died after what police have described as a “serious, head-on collision” near Port Perry.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Island Road, north of Demara Road.

According to Durham Regional Police, one female was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male victim has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a second male is suffering from minor injuries, police said.

Island Road is now closed between Demara Road and Chandler Drive while police investigate the incident.