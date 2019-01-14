

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while holding a young child in Scarborough on Monday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Morningside and Milner avenues at around 7 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said both victims were taken from the scene to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The female pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the child suffered minor injuries.

No information regarding the vehicle involved in the collision has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.