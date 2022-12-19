Female seriously injured in Sunday evening stabbing in Pickering

A female was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre after being stabbed Sunday evening at a home in Pickering.

In a tweet posted shortly after 7 p.m., Durham Regional Police (DRP) urged people to avoid the area of Valley Farm Road and Dellbrook Avenue, which is west of Brock Road and north of Finch Avenue, due to a large police presence.

They said the victim, whose age has not be revealed, is in serious, but stable condition. Her injuries were originally listed as life threatening, police told CP24.

A male is in custory, DRP said.

The investigation is ongoing.

