Female pedestrian struck and seriously hurt by car in Mississauga
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 11:07PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 11:11PM EDT
A female pedestrian is in serious condition in hospital after she was struck by a car in Mississauga on Friday night.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Thomas Street and Tenth Line at 10:14 p.m. for a report of a woman struck by a car.
Paramedics said she was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Tenth Line was closed between Bentley Drive and Thomas Street to allow for cleanup and an investigation.