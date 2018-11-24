

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian in her 40s is in life-threatening condition in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Corktown neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

Toronto police say they were called to King Street East and Sackville Street at 6:57 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find a woman in her 40s in critical condition. Police said she was unconscious but breathing when they arrived.

She was rushed to a hospital via emergency run.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Police closed King Street between Power and Sumach streets to allow for an investigation.