Female pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Scarborough
Police investigate a hit-and-run incident at Sheppard Avenue and Allanford Road Wednesday January 9, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 9:10PM EST
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene in Scarborough’s Tam O'Shanter neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
The incident happened on Sheppard Avenue, near Allanford Road, at around 7 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said a woman believed to be in her 70s was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle did not remain at the scene, police said.
The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the incident.