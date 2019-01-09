

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene in Scarborough’s Tam O'Shanter neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Sheppard Avenue, near Allanford Road, at around 7 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a woman believed to be in her 70s was taken to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, police said.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the incident.