Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Police respond to the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday June 27, 2019. (Peter Muscat)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 8:15PM EDT
A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.
The woman was struck at Lake Shore Boulevard and 10th Street at around 6:45 p.m.
She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Roads in the area have been closed as police investigate.