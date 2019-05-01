

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 75-year-old female pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, Peel Regional Police said.

The collision occurred near Hurontario Street and Elia Drive at around 5 p.m.

Officers identified the woman killed in the crash as Mississauga-resident Rafaela Piedrasanta.

“There are a number of witnesses we will be speaking to and we will be canvassing surrounding businesses and asking residents for any video to help us establish the vehicles that were in the area at the time,” she said.

“We have our major collisions bureau on scene investigating to find out what exactly occurred.”

No descriptions of any possible suspect vehicles have been released by investigators thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.