

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Scarborough late Friday night.

Police say that the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was crossing Sheppard Avenue mid-block near Pharmacy Avenue at around 10:25 a.m. when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Police say that vehicle then continued eastbound, failing to come to a stop.

The pedestrian, meanwhile, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Police say that the vehicle is likely to have front-end damage, though no description has been released.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Traffic Services.

“Police are asking local residents, business, drivers, or anyone in the area who may have witnessed the collision, or have security or dash camera footage of the incident to please contact investigators immediately,” police said in a press release issued Saturday morning.